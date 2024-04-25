Left Menu

Soccer-Wrexham to play Bournemouth, Whitecaps in US summer tour

Wrexham will play Bournemouth and Major League Soccer (MLS) side Vancouver Whitecaps as part of their North American tour in July, the Welsh club said on Thursday after they secured back-to-back promotions earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 22:23 IST
The fan-favourite club co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney earned promotion to League One, the third tier of English soccer, for the first time in 19 years.

The club will play Premier League Bournemouth in Santa Barbara, California, on July 20 and the Whitecaps in Vancouver on July 27. The club previously announced a fixture against Chelsea that will take place on July 24 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The "Wrex Coast Tour" comes after a successful trip to the United States last summer, which included a meeting with Chelsea in front of a sold-out crowd in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

"Last year’s US Tour was a fantastic experience, and a memorable trip for all the players and staff," manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement. "It will be a great chance to meet new supporters, while also building for the 2024/25 League One season."

