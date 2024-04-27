DC soar to 257/4 in IPL encounter, thanks to McGurk and Stubbs

Bringing his big-hitting prowess to the fore, young Jake Fraser-McGurk gave the scorching Delhi heat competition with a sizzling 27-ball 84 that powered Delhi Capitals to a massive 257 for four against Mumbai Indians in an IPL contest here on Saturday.

While McGurk sparkled upfront, Tristan Stubbs dazzled with an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls at the death overs as DC put up a superlative batting effort to register their highest-ever score in IPL.

Opening for DC for the second time this season, the 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk equalled his own record for the fastest fifty this season getting the milestone off just 15 balls after the hosts were put in to bat by MI.

With McGurk in the middle, it was raining boundaries and sixes at the rather small Arun Jaitley Stadium. He hit 11 fours and six maximums. He got 19 runs off the first over bowled by Luke Wood, setting the tone as he skilfully exploited the field restrictions in the powerplay to nab 92 runs.

Facing arguably the best bowler in the world, the Australian greeted Jasprit Bumarah with a six over log on, followed by a four in the second over.

Replacing Wood, Nuwan Thushara also couldn't stop MCGurk displayed his brute force, smashing three fours.

With his pacers being carted all over the park, MI skipper Hardik Pandya decided to introduce spin in the form of Piyush Chawla but it hardly mattered to McGurk, who struck a maximum over long-on to get his third IPL fifty.

Striking out over 300, he took a special liking to Pandya as he clobbered the ball out of the park before sending one over deep mid-wicket as Abhishek Porel (36) had the best seat to enjoy the stroke-making, standing at the other end.

Chawala finally managed to put an end to the carnage with a googly. MI dominated for a couple of overs, with Mohammad Nabi picking up Porel in the 10th over.

But Shai Hope (41) swung into action, hitting five sixes while Rishabh Pant (29) took out the helicopter. The DC skipper whipped the ball, which soared over deep mid-wicket.

Stubbs took DC past the 200-run mark. The South African continued his menacing form as he took Wood to the cleaners in the 18th over where he only dealt in boundaries. The over read 4 4 6 4 4 4.

However, Bumrah came in with a bouncer in the next over to get Pant, who attempted a pull only to find Rohit Sharma at deep backward square leg.

