Liverpool Drop Points at West Ham, Dampening Title Ambitions

Liverpool's title hopes were dented after a 2-2 draw with West Ham, who equalized late through Michail Antonio. Despite controlling the first half, Liverpool conceded a goal before halftime and fell behind again after Antonio's header. They sit third, two points behind Arsenal and one behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Liverpool's recent form has been poor, with only one win in their last five league games.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-04-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 19:38 IST
Liverpool conceded Michail Antonio's late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday that further dented the Premier League title hopes of Jurgen Klopp's team.

Liverpool is limping to the finish line in Klopp's final season in charge, recording just one win in its past five league games.

Antonio's header in the 77th minute at London Stadium tied the game after Andy Robertson's goal made it 1-1 early in the second half and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola's own-goal put Liverpool ahead.

The draw kept Liverpool in third place, two points behind leader Arsenal, which has a game in hand. Second-place Manchester City is one point ahead of Liverpool and has two games in hand over Klopp's team.

Liverpool controlled the first half, dominating possession but getting only two of its 11 shots on target, as West Ham went into halftime with a 1-0 lead following Jarrod Bowen's header in the 43rd minute.

