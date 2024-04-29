"Better Arsenal team than last season, far bigger mentality": Gary Neville

Following Arsenal's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby of the Premier League (PL) on Sunday, former footballer Gary Neville showered praise on the Gunners' "bigger" mentality. In the first half, the Gunners sealed a 3-0 lead in the game with the help of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's own goal, and Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz's stunning goals. However, later in the second half, the Gunners conceded two goals due to David Raya's mistake. Cristian Romero and Heung-Min Son were the scorers for the Spurs. But Mikel Arteta's men managed to seal a 3-2 win over the Spurs in the end.

Speaking at the Gary Neville Podcast, Neville said the Gunners have a better side than the last season. "It's a far better Arsenal team than last season, a far bigger mentality, a stronger mentality," Neville was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

In the PL 2022-23, Arsenal finished the season in second place with 84 points after winning 26 of 38 league games. They missed a chance to seal the Premier League after having a five points difference with Manchester City, who ended up winning the PL. The former Manchester United player added that this season the Gunners are more focussed and disciplined with their defensive works. The 49-year-old pointed out Arsenal's "achievement" of keeping six clean sheets in the ongoing season.

"People will point towards William Saliba [returning] and I will as well, but it's more than that. There is a focus and discipline and attention to detail on the pitch in their defensive work - and six clean sheets on the bounce is a hell of an achievement in any season," he added. He added recently the Gunners suffered against Aston Villa and in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) match against Bayern Munich. Neville also claimed Arsenal have moved forward as a club.

"They maybe had a bit of a wobble, the Villa game and obviously in the Champions League, but that can happen. They've got back on the bike and demonstrated that they have moved forward as a club, moved forward as a coaching team, moved forward as a group of players and are nowhere near the position they were in last season," he added. In their previous five matches, the Gunners have lost three consecutive wins and conceded just two defeats.

With the win, Arsenal still hold a one-point advantage after playing one more game over defending champions Manchester City. The Pep Guardiola men responded to Arsenal's victory with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Arsenal will return to Premier League action next week against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday. (ANI)

