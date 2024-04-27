Jadeja's Versatility Impresses Michael Hussey

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey opened up on Ravindra Jadeja's new role as a No 4 batter and backed him for his adaptability to play according to the situation.

Jadeja, who is known for playing the finisher's role alongside MS Dhoni, is seen coming out to bat at number four this season, where he has had mixed success.

''He is playing a different role (batting at number four). He has been coming in very late in the last few years. He has done a good job so far at adapting to the situation and playing accordingly,'' Hussey said ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

''He is in a good frame of mind, hitting the ball well in the nets, and there is no concern. He played a quick innings in Lucknow, and his strength is being able to work the ball around the gaps, use his pace and run between the wickets, picking the right time to attack the right bowlers.'' CSK endured successive defeats in their last two matches, while the high-flying SRH too are coming off a loss against Royal Challengers Bangaluru.

Conditions at Chepauk in the last meeting against Lucknow Super Giants were not ideal, with heavy dew playing a part in handing CSK its first home defeat of the season.

''In the last few games, the dew has been really challenging for the bowlers, taking them out of the game. But, we have always had good spinners, and the conditions here have also been friendly,'' Hussey said.

"The other night, the spinners found it very difficult to hold the ball, and they couldn't get spin on it. The ball was skidding nicely onto the bat, which made it really challenging.

"But again, there is no excuse it is pretty much the same for both teams, and we have to deal with it as best as we can.

CSK's top-order batter Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed for single digit scores in two of the last three games.

But Hussey expressed his confidence in the 35-year-old Indian batter and said a calf niggle may have troubled him.

''We are 100 per cent backing Ajinkya Rahane, he is batting really well. He just got out a couple of times early, which can happen to anyone.

''He did have a niggle in his calf, which probably sent him back a little bit, but overall, we are very happy with what he has done.'' Shivam Dube will again be the guy to watch out for the Yellow Brigade, having been their second-highest run-scorer of the season.

Hussey said it's about giving him the freedom to play aggressively and express himself.

''Our conversations have been about giving him the freedom to hit sixes and fours and dominate the bowling.

''We want to give him the trust that even if he misses out, that's the way we want him to play, which has helped him as he has gained confidence,'' ''We don't really talk about footwork and let him be clear in his mind, as he is playing his best when he is not thinking too much.

''He has got unique power and long levers. So, it's more about being nice and stable and using his long reach to clear the boundaries,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)