Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Emphasizes Patience and Process Amidst T20 Errors

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson feels mistakes are part and parcel of T20 cricket and they will have to stick to their process despite enjoying a dream run in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Rajasthan beat Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday by seven wickets to take their points tally to 16 from nine matches.

Former champions RR are enduring a dream season having registered eight wins and are perched at the top of the points table. ''We have been a little lucky as well. We have to stick to the right processes. Mistakes are supposed to happen in T20 cricket, and we reiterate to stick to the process. The results are coming our way, so it is clear that we are doing something right,'' said Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Samson, who was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 71 off 33 balls while chasing 197, lauded his bowlers for restricting LSG under the 200-run mark.

''There was purchase with the new ball and when the ball got old, it was a nice wicket to bat on. It was a very good team effort. The guys who come in and bowl the crucial overs, that is also important. They know what to do each ball, there is a lot of planning going on behind the scenes and we are doing well.

''At the start, and at the end (we bowled well). In the middle overs, they took the game a little away from us,'' he said. Samson also praised Dhruv Jurel for his unbeaten 52 off 34 balls as the wicketkeeper-batter finally regained his form. ''Form is temporary and batting at No 5 is the toughest job in T20 cricket. A youngster like him (Jurel), he has the composure as we have seen in Tests. We believed in him, he has been batting in the nets for one or two hours and we knew it was a matter of time (before he delivered). A disappointed LSG skipper KL Rahul, meanwhile, felt his side was about 20 runs short. ''We left about 20 runs behind. We didn't get an ideal start but with the partnership between me and Hooda (115 runs) had was great. In these sorts of games, the set batter had to score close to a hundred after getting to 50-60,'' Rahul said. ''We were 150 after about 15 overs, should have capitalised on it a bit more. It is clear the team with more sixes ends up winning. We did try to hit our sixes but today we had to change our approach after those two early wickets,'' he said.

''If Hooda (had) pushed on and scored 20 (runs) more, and I got 20 (runs) more then we'd finish around 220. That would have been the difference, that's the 20 runs we left behind.'' Rahul said it is important for batters to give extra cushion to bowlers in this IPL. ''We're seeing with every game how important it is to give the bowlers that extra cushion because they are under the pump. Everyone loves range hitting and hitting it all over the park, we are no different. It is part of the prep,'' he said. ''Our big hitters are Stoin (Marcus Stoinis) and (Nicholas) Pooran who can hit those big shots. The other guys like us try to pick our areas and time the shots better,'' he added.

