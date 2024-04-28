TUC 2024: Young Indian women's team registers second straight win, assure quarterfinals berth
The Indian women's team assured themselves of a quarterfinals spot in the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 with a facile 4-1 win over Singapore in their Group A clash
- Country:
- China
The Indian women's team assured themselves of a quarterfinals spot in the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 with a facile 4-1 win over Singapore in their Group A clash in Chengdu, China, on Sunday. The young squad, which had defeated Canada 4-1 in their group opener, came back after Yeo Jia Min got the better of Ashmita Chaliha 21-15, 21-18 in the first singles.
National champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra restored parity by winning the doubles rubber 21-15, 21-16 against Xiao En Heng and Yu Jia Jin before Isharani Baruah gave the Asian Champions the lead, beating Insyirah Khan 21-13, 21-16 in just 31 minutes. Former junior national champions Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker then wrapped up the tie for India with a thumping 21-8, 21-11 win over Yi Ting Elsa Lai and Michelle Zan.
Anmol Kharab then maintained her unbeaten record in the third and final singles with a 21-15, 21-13 win over Lee Xin Yi Megan. India will now be facing formidable China in the last group clash on Tuesday.
Results:India beat Singapore 4-1 (Ashmita Chaliha lost to Yeo Jia Min 15-21, 18-21; Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra beat Xiao En Heng/Yu Jia Jin 21-15, 21-16; Isharani Baruah beat Insyirah Khan 21-13, 21-16, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker beat Lai Yi Ting Elsa and Michelle Zan 21-8, 21-11, Anmol Kharab beat Lee Xin Yi Megan 21-15, 21-13. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Philippine deals with US, Japan will not affect China's investments, Marcos says
US, Japan, Philippines trilateral deal to change dynamic in South China Sea, Marcos says
President Marcos Jr treads fine line with China as Philippines deepens ties with US, Japan
US Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink to visit China April 14-16
"Na ek inch udhar hui hai naa ek inch idhar...," VK Singh on China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh