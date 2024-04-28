India Elects to Bat First in Inaugural Women's T20I Encounter Against Bangladesh

India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in their first T20 International at the Sylhet Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

The five-match T20I series would serve as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming T20I World Cup slated in Bangladesh later this year. India have a 14-3 win-loss record over Bangladesh in T20Is. In Bangladesh, India have seven wins from eight matches.

On their last tour of Bangladesh in July 2023, India won the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Both the teams lost to Australia in their previous assignments. Teams: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shefali Verma, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav. Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter Dola, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Mst Fariha Islam Trishna.

