Left Menu

Lille keeps Champions League dream alive with 2-1 triumph over Metz in Ligue 1

Lille defeated Metz 2-1, boosting their Champions League prospects. Lille moved into third place, securing the automatic spot. Metz faces relegation despite Mikautadze's penalty opener. Lille's Ismaily and Yuzici scored to secure the win. Metz fans expressed frustration with projectiles on the field. The result leaves Metz in a relegation playoff spot.

PTI | Metz | Updated: 28-04-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 20:29 IST
Lille keeps Champions League dream alive with 2-1 triumph over Metz in Ligue 1
  • Country:
  • France

Lille boosted its chances of claiming a Champions League spot by rallying to beat relegation-threatened Metz 2-1 in the French league on Sunday.

Lille leapfrogged Brest into the third place, the last automatic Champions League spot.

Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yuzici scored the winner in the 44th minute by pouncing on a rebound to score with a first-time effort.

Metz striker Georges Mikautadze opened the scoring in the 23rd with a penalty after midfielder Nabil Bentaleb had handled the ball.

But Lille defender Ismaily started the comeback by roaming forward in the 31st to end up in the striker position and beat goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja.

The result left Metz in the relegation playoff spot.

Dejected Metz supporters threw projectiles onto the field in stoppage time.

The 31st round ends later Sunday with Strasbourg vs. Nice, Clermont vs. Reims, Lorient vs. Toulouse, Rennes vs. Brest, Lyon vs. Monaco and Marseille vs. Lens.

On Saturday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain threw away a chance to clinch the title by drawing 3-3 with struggling Le Havre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024