BJP welcomes JD(S) suspension of MP Prajwal Revanna, accused in sex scandal. BJP condemns crimes against women, accuses Congress of double standards. Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar questions Congress' inaction despite alleged awareness of the case. Police booked Revanna and his father for sexual harassment based on a complaint. BJP highlights past incidents to accuse Congress of selective outrage on crimes. BJP claims strong performance in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, predicts high tally from south India in Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:48 IST
BJP Vows to Seek Maximum Penalty for Accused in Revanna Case
The BJP on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the JD(S) to suspend its MP Prajwal Revanna, asserting that it will push for the full might of law against the accused in the case of alleged sex scandal.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told reporters that the BJP has zero tolerance towards crimes against women, while accusing the Congress of double standards and being selective on the issue.

If the Congress government in Karnataka was aware of the case for weeks and months, then why did it not act so far against the accused, he asked.

The JD(S) on Tuesday suspended its Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over the alleged sex scandal.

Police on Sunday booked Prajwal Revanna and his father, JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household.

Chandrasekhar cited the Sandeshkhali case and the killing of Neha Hiremath, daughter of a Congress leader in Karnataka, and accused the party of seeking to selectively pick crimes and victims to speak on.

The BJP leader, who contested against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, also claimed that history will be made on June 4, when votes for the Lok Sabha polls will be counted.

The BJP has performed extremely strongly in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and its overall tally from south India will be closer to 60 this time, he said.

