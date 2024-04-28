Soccer-Lyon beat PSG to cruise into women's Champions League final

Olympique Lyonnais grabbed a superb 2-1 win at Paris St Germain in their all-French women's Champions League semi-final second leg on Sunday to complete a 5-3 aggregate win that secured them a final showdown against Barcelona in Bilbao on May 25. With Lyon having overturned a 2-0 deficit to win the first leg 3-2 after a thrilling comeback, fullback Selma Bacha netted their first goal in the third minute, catching the PSG keeper unawares and drilling a low shot into the bottom right corner.

The home side struck back four minutes before the break through striker Tabitha Chawinga, who picked up the ball outside the box before advancing and lashing a left-footed effort across the goal and in at the far post for her fifth Champions League goal of the season. Eight-time champions Lyon wasted a number of good second-half chances before Melchie Dumornay finally slotted home the winner in the 81st minute to wrap up the 5-3 aggregate win.

On Saturday, Barcelona overturned a 1-0 deficit by winning 2-0 away to Chelsea with Aitana Bonmati and Fridolina Rolfo getting the goals. The two sides have won the last eight Champions League finals between them, with Lyon defeating Barcelona in the finals in 2019 and 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)