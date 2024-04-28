Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnastics-Olympic champion Douglas returns after eight-year absence

Three-times Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas returned to competition for the first time in eight years at the American Classic and secured qualification for the U.S. Championships despite a slightly rusty performance. The 2012 Olympics all-around individual and team champion, who had not competed since the 2016 Rio Games after taking time away to focus on her mental health, is looking to mount a comeback ahead of this year's Paris Olympics.

Bills sign reinstated WR Quintez Cephus

The Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Quintez Cephus, recently reinstated from a gambling suspension. Agents for the former Detroit Lions wideout announced the transaction Sunday. Terms were not disclosed.

Magic even series with shellacking of Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic emphatically evened their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series with the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon, using a 37-10, third-quarter flurry to erase a halftime deficit and steamroll toward a 112-89 shellacking in Game 4. Franz Wagner had 12 of his game-high 34 points and three teammates chipped in with a combined five 3-pointers in the run, which turned a 60-51 Cavaliers advantage at the break into an 88-70 Magic romp by third quarter's end.

Bucks' Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokoumpo out for Game 4

Milwaukee Bucks stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo officially have been ruled out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Indianapolis. Lillard aggravated an Achilles tendon injury during the late stages of the fourth quarter in Friday's 121-118 overtime loss to the Pacers. Indiana holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Golf-Steele wins LIV Adelaide, Smith leads Ripper to team title in playoff

American Brendan Steele took the individual honours ahead of Louis Oosthuizen at LIV Golf Adelaide on Sunday as Cameron Smith sent local fans into a frenzy by leading the Australian Ripper quartet to the team title in a playoff. Overnight leader after a sizzling eight-under-par 64 in Saturday's second round, Steele kept his nerve to back up with a final-round 68 and win the $20 million event by a stroke on 18-under.

NHL roundup: Islanders remain alive with double-OT win

Mathew Barzal scored 1:24 into the second overtime Saturday for the host New York Islanders, who avoided elimination in their Eastern Conference first-round series with the Carolina Hurricanes with a 3-2 win in Game 4 in Elmont, N.Y. The Hurricanes lead the best-of-seven series three games to one. Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

MLB roundup: Ceddanne Rafaela, Red Sox roll Cubs 17-0

Ceddanne Rafaela went 4-for-4 with seven RBIs while Masataka Yoshida also had four hits and three runs scored as the host Boston Red Sox cruised past the Chicago Cubs 17-0 on Saturday. The Red Sox totaled a season-high 21 hits while scoring six runs in both the fifth and eighth innings. Tyler O'Neill added a 3-for-5 performance including a home run and two RBIs, and Bobby Dalbec drove in three runs and scored two more.

Jags picking up options for Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne

The Jacksonville Jaguars will exercise the fifth-year options for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. General manager Trent Baalke confirmed the widely anticipated moves on Saturday for the pair of 2021 first-round draft picks.

Wolves crush Suns, take 3-0 lead for 1st time in franchise history

Anthony Edwards recorded 36 points and nine rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the host Phoenix Suns 126-109 on Friday night to take a 3-0 playoff series lead for the first time in franchise history. The Timberwolves will aim for a sweep in Game 4 of the best-of-seven, first-round Western Conference series on Sunday night in Phoenix.

NBA roundup: Lakers finally solve Nuggets, avoid sweep

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 23 rebounds, and LeBron James added 30 points as the Los Angeles Lakers avoided elimination in a first-round Western Conference playoff series with a 119-108 Game 4 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Saturday. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves each scored 21 points as the Lakers avoided being swept by the Nuggets for the second straight year. They head back to Denver for Game 5 on Monday with the Nuggets leading 3-1 in the series.

