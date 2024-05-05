Left Menu

IGU's Bold Initiatives Drive Golf Expansion in India

The IGU has brought an international trainer to have special sessions with teaching professionals and coaches. Time and again, we have been told at international meetings how the fraternity looks at India to grow the game in the region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 22:08 IST
IGU's Bold Initiatives Drive Golf Expansion in India
  • Country:
  • India

Buoyed by the recent success of its young amateurs, the Indian Golf Union has spread its activities to 'Training the Trainers' and 'Growing the Game' to grow the game in the country. The Sports Ministry has been generous in backing the golfers ahead of the Paris Olympics. The IGU has brought an international trainer to have special sessions with teaching professionals and coaches. "Time and again, we have been told at international meetings how the fraternity looks at India to grow the game in the region. ''We have the numbers, we have a coaches certification system and now with the programmes to 'Teaching our teachers' and getting more people to play the game, we are hopeful in next few years, India will be a golfing force,'' said IGU President Brijinder Singh.

He said IGU's aim is to get golf into programmes like the Khelo India Games and to make the sport part of curriculum in schools.

IGU is an affiliate member of the Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG), an association of National PGAs. It has National Golf Academy of India (NGAI) under its wings. The CPG has sent Master Trainers for Indian coaches, assistant teachers and officials for a three-day workshop which concludes on Monday. This is one of the biggest programmes undertaken by the NGAI, which the IGU set up almost two decades ago. Former India golfer Manav Das is guiding the NGAI through it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024