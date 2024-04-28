Left Menu

Guptill, Deshpande guide CSK to dominant 78-run victory over SRH

Chennai Super Kings won with a 78-run margin over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 98 runs, while Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana led the bowling with 4/27 and 2/17 respectively. SRH was dismissed for 134 in 18.5 overs.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 23:42 IST
Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad missed his second successive IPL century by a whisker, while pacers Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana decimated the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting as Chennai Super Kings won their IPL home game by 78 runs here on Sunday.

After Gaikwad scored a 54-ball 98 and shared a 107-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell (52) to give CSK a healthy 212/3, Deshpande (4/27) and Sri Lankan Pathirana (2/17) came up with match-winning bowling figures to dismiss SRH for 134 in 18.5 overs.

Deshpande took the wickets of opener Travis Head (13) and Anmolpreet Singh (0) in his first over before getting rid of Abhishek Sharma (15) and captain Pat Cummins (5), while Pathirana got the dangerous Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen to demolish SRH.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 212 for 3 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 98, Daryl Mitchell 52, Shivan Dube 39 not out) Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134 allout in 18.5 overs (Aiden Markram 32, Heinrich Klaasen 20; Shardul Thakur 1/27, Tushar Deshpande 4/27, Matheesha Pathirana 2/17, Mustafizur Rahman 2/19).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

