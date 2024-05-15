Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Unpredictable Spieth eyes Grand Slam at PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth may be flying under the radar ahead of this week's PGA Championship given his recent form but he cannot escape talk about his latest chance at claiming the one trophy standing between him and the coveted career Grand Slam. If Spieth can win the PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, he would become only the sixth player to complete the coveted career Grand Slam of golf's four majors.

Bills sign WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 1-year contract

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday morning. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Bills, however multiple media outlets reported the deal is worth up to $4.5 million.

Golf-Koepka gets morning start to PGA Championship title defence

LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka will launch his PGA Championship title defence on Thursday alongside Jordan Spieth and Max Homa while tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler is grouped with fellow major winners Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman. Koepka, bidding to become the tournament's first repeat winner since he retained the title in 2019, will go out in the eighth group from the 10th tee at 8:37 a.m. ET (1237 GMT) followed by a 2:02 p.m. ET start on Friday from the first tee.

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert fined $75K for 'money gesture'

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for making what it called "an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture." The NBA said in its announcement that Gobert's gesture -- known as the "money gesture" -- "questions the integrity of the league and its game officials." The NBA also noted Gobert's previous history of improper conduct toward game officials.

Tennis-Serena Williams to host 2024 ESPYs in July

Tennis great Serena Williams will host the 2024 ESPYs in July, ESPN announced on Tuesday. The 23-times Grand Slam champion, who retired after the 2022 U.S. Open and is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, will take the stage July 11 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Tiger Woods says body 'OK' ahead of his third PGA at Valhalla

Tiger Woods has returned to compete at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., for a third time, with this week's PGA Championship destined to land somewhere in the middle of where his first two ended. In 2000, Woods authored one of his more memorable major titles when he outlasted Bob May in a final-round duel that included a three-hole playoff.

Browns S Rodney McLeod to retire after 2024 season

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod said he plans to retire following the 2024 NFL season. McLeod, who turns 34 in June, missed the last seven games of the 2023 campaign with a biceps injury.

MLB roundup: Guardians blank slumping Rangers

Jose Ramirez went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and five Cleveland pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Guardians handed the slumping Texas Rangers a fourth straight loss, prevailing 7-0 on Monday night in Arlington, Texas. Ramirez had a pair of two-run singles, walked twice and stole two bases, and Andres Gimenez and Brayan Rocchio each had two hits and two runs for Cleveland.

Oh, snap: Jets, Aaron Rodgers open on MNF again

For the second time in two seasons with the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers opens the regular season on "Monday Night Football." Rodgers, who was hurt on his first possession in the 2023 regular-season opener on MNF, is recovered from a torn Achilles and planning to kick off his 20th NFL season near his hometown with a visit to the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9.

Golf-Top-ranked Scheffler getting advice on how to be number one dad at PGA

As the world's top ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler does not need advice on how to improve his game, but was getting plenty of input on how to be a number one dad on Tuesday as the first time father went to work preparing for the PGA Championship. With four wins in his last five starts, including a second Masters Green Jacket last month, it seemed the best chance of stopping Scheffler from adding another major to his collection was keeping him at home in Texas.

