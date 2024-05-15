Wing of Trump's plane hit a corporate jet at West Palm Beach airport, source says
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 05:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 05:18 IST
The wing of former U.S. President Donald Trump's plane, a Boeing 757, hit a corporate jet while taxiing at West Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
