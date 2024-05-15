Left Menu

Heroic Traffic Cop Saves Naval Officer's Life by Rushing Him to Hospital after Heart Attack

Naval officer Prashant Roy, who survived due to timely medical intervention, was travelling with three colleagues when he collapsed on Monday, the police official said.Their car was on the Vakola bridge in the Santacruz West area, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:28 IST
A traffic constable blocked vehicular movement on a busy bridge for some time and rushed a naval officer to a hospital to save his life after he suffered a heart attack here, an official said on Wednesday.

Naval officer Prashant Roy, who survived due to timely medical intervention, was travelling with three colleagues when he collapsed on Monday, the police official said.

Their car was on the Vakola bridge in the Santacruz West area, he said. After being informed by Roy's colleagues, on-duty constable Shrikant Navle of the Vakola traffic division briefly stopped the traffic. He got onto his two-wheeler, kept clearing the road and led the car to the nearby civic-run V N Desai Hospital in about five minutes, the official said. Navle said the naval official was going from Powai to Worli in his private car when he complained of severe chest pain and collapsed. "It was challenging to clear the road as there were VIP movements that day," he said. He was taken to the hospital within a few minutes which saved his life, said the police official.

