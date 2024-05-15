Left Menu

Sotyu hands over management of Mabama plantation to locals in Limpopo

The Mabama plantation, spanning 71.92 hectares and predominantly planted with eucalyptus, is now under the stewardship of the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:29 IST
Sotyu hands over management of Mabama plantation to locals in Limpopo
Sotyu also mentioned the possibility of employing agroforestry systems to diversify land use without diminishing forestry production. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a significant development aimed at community empowerment and sustainable forestry, Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Makhotso Sotyu, facilitated the transfer of management for the Mabama plantation to the Mashamba Traditional Council in Limpopo. This event took place during a ceremony held on Tuesday.

The Mabama plantation, spanning 71.92 hectares and predominantly planted with eucalyptus, is now under the stewardship of the local community. This transfer is part of the government's broader strategy outlined in the Commercial Forestry Sector Masterplan, focusing on transforming the forestry sector by engaging local communities in management roles. This initiative aims to improve local livelihoods and ensure sustainable forest management.

Deputy Minister Sotyu emphasized the importance of this transfer for community development and acknowledged that while the plantation requires significant work to become fully productive, the government is committed to supporting the community. This support includes technical advice, training, and resources like seedlings to help re-establish the plantation. Additionally, the department plans to undertake initiatives like site species matching to optimize the growth potential of the area.

The government's commitment extends to linking the community with strategic partners to provide further expertise and resources necessary for the plantation's success. Sotyu also mentioned the possibility of employing agroforestry systems to diversify land use without diminishing forestry production.

This handover is part of the government's larger goal to shift focus from direct management to creating a policy framework that supports the forestry sector's growth and sustainability. The success of this project depends on the community's commitment to maintaining the land under forestry production and leveraging the support provided by the government.      

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024