Sotyu hands over management of Mabama plantation to locals in Limpopo

In a significant development aimed at community empowerment and sustainable forestry, Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Makhotso Sotyu, facilitated the transfer of management for the Mabama plantation to the Mashamba Traditional Council in Limpopo. This event took place during a ceremony held on Tuesday.

The Mabama plantation, spanning 71.92 hectares and predominantly planted with eucalyptus, is now under the stewardship of the local community. This transfer is part of the government's broader strategy outlined in the Commercial Forestry Sector Masterplan, focusing on transforming the forestry sector by engaging local communities in management roles. This initiative aims to improve local livelihoods and ensure sustainable forest management.

Deputy Minister Sotyu emphasized the importance of this transfer for community development and acknowledged that while the plantation requires significant work to become fully productive, the government is committed to supporting the community. This support includes technical advice, training, and resources like seedlings to help re-establish the plantation. Additionally, the department plans to undertake initiatives like site species matching to optimize the growth potential of the area.

The government's commitment extends to linking the community with strategic partners to provide further expertise and resources necessary for the plantation's success. Sotyu also mentioned the possibility of employing agroforestry systems to diversify land use without diminishing forestry production.

This handover is part of the government's larger goal to shift focus from direct management to creating a policy framework that supports the forestry sector's growth and sustainability. The success of this project depends on the community's commitment to maintaining the land under forestry production and leveraging the support provided by the government.