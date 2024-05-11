Left Menu

Soccer-Late Watanabe strike earns Marinos Asian Champions League advantage

The teams meet again in the UAE on May 25 with the winners taking Asia's last remaining berth at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States next year.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 17:46 IST
Soccer-Late Watanabe strike earns Marinos Asian Champions League advantage

Kouta Watanabe struck six minutes from time to give Yokohama F Marinos a 2-1 win over Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the first leg of the Asian Champions League final on Saturday, earning Harry Kewell's a slender advantage ahead of the return.

Mohammed Abbas put Al-Ain in front after 12 minutes when he reacted quickest to a rebound after Soufiane Rahimi's shot was saved by Marinos goalkeeper William Popp. The Japanese side pulled level with 18 minutes remaining after Yan Matheus cut in from the right to deliver a curling cross that Asahi Uenaka headed beyond Khalid Eisa to leave the tie delicately poised.

Watanabe grabbed the winner when he slotted in from close range after Ryo Miyaichi redirected Matheus' centre into his path, with the goal given after a VAR review. The teams meet again in the UAE on May 25 with the winners taking Asia's last remaining berth at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024