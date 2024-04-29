"Mayank Yadav is fit": LSG bowling coach Morne Morkel provides update on pacer

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowling coach Morne Morkel on Monday said that quick Mayank Yadav cleared fitness tests and is expected to return in a game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The 21-year-old walked off the field after bowling just one over against Gujarat Titans earlier in the tournament. LSG's Chief Executive Officer Vinod Bisht informed that the speedster had suffered "soreness in the lower abdominal area" and would have his workload controlled.

The world of cricket is eagerly waiting to witness his sheer speed that leaves the batters baffled. Ahead of the clash against MI, LSG bowling coach Morkel said Mayank has passed the fitness test and the team is "excited to have him back in the squad."

"Mayank Yadav is fit. He has passed all his fitness tests. We are excited to have him back in the squad and in the potential playing 12 tomorrow," Morkel said in the pre-match press conference. Ahead of LSG's clash against Rajasthan Royals, Sriram provided a fitness update on the pacer and his possible return.

"He's bowling today in the nets. So we'll find out how he pulls up after today, he's pretty close, so ya hopefully, fingers crossed," Sriram said in the pre-match press conference. Mayank set the IPL 2024 on fire with his fiery pace against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He took six wickets across both matches and was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' award in both games.

Mayank touched the speed of 150 kmph consistently and his control over line and length left many in awe. Whenever he has been handed the ball, he has sent down thunderbolts, including one that clocked 156.7 kph against RCB, the fastest by far this IPL season and the fourth-fastest in the history of the tournament. (ANI)

