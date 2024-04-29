Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cowboys bring back RB Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott agreed to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Elliott played for Dallas from 2016-22 after the team selected him No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent last season with the New England Patriots after being released by Dallas.

NHL roundup: Rangers advance after sweeping Caps

Artemi Panarin scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an assist to lead the visiting New York Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday and complete the sweep in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Kaapo Kakko, Vincent Trocheck and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Rangers, who are the first team to advance to the second round this postseason. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves and Mika Zibanejad collected a pair of assists for the Presidents' Trophy winners as the regular-season champs.

WR Jarvis Landry attempts NFL return in Jacksonville

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry agreed to participate in rookie minicamp with the Jacksonville Jaguars in a bid to return to the NFL after sitting out the 2023 season. Landry, 31, sent a warning shot about his comeback bid prior to the NFL draft with a video of his on-field workouts and the words "Rent due."

MLB roundup: Aaron Judge, Yankees ride 7-run inning to win

Aaron Judge homered early and then triggered a seven-run sixth inning with a handy slide, propelling the visiting New York Yankees to a 15-5 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to clinch the three-game series win. Judge staked the Yankees to a 1-0 lead with his sixth homer with two outs in the first. With the game tied 4-4, Judge walked to open the sixth against reliever Abner Uribe (2-2). Alex Verdugo hit a tailor-made double-play bouncer to second, but Willy Adames' relay throw hit Judge's upraised hand, allowing Verdugo to reach. Crew chief Andy Fletcher later said that interference should have been called on Judge.

Soccer-Rubiales ordered to make monthly court appearances, restricted to leave Spain

Luis Rubiales, the disgraced former Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) chief, will have to appear before a local court in Madrid at least once a month and will need to ask permission to leave the country, a Spanish judge ordered on Monday. The decision was announced after Rubiales, who is under investigation in a corruption probe for allegedly committing an offence of unfair administration and another of business corruption, testified earlier in the morning.

NBA roundup: Wolves finish off sweep of Suns

Anthony Edwards scored 31 of his 40 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a four-game sweep of the host Phoenix Suns with a 122-116 victory on Sunday night in their Western Conference first-round series. Edwards made seven 3-pointers and had nine rebounds and six assists for the third-seeded Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 10 rebounds as Minnesota won a playoff series for the first time in 20 years.

Motor racing-Red Bull should stick with Perez, says Szafnauer

Sergio Perez remains Red Bull's best option as team mate for triple world champion Max Verstappen next season, according to the Mexican's former boss Otmar Szafnauer. Perez's contract with Formula One's dominant champions runs out at the end of the season and the 34-year-old faces an uncertain future.

Patriots sign DT Christian Barmore to $92M extension

The New England Patriots reached agreement with defensive tackle Christian Barmore on a four-year extension with a maximum value of $92 million. Agent Nicole Lynn confirmed the figures Monday with ESPN, which also reported that the deal includes $41.8 million guaranteed for the 2021 second-round pick.

Broncos acquire DE John Franklin-Myers from Jets

The Denver Broncos acquired defensive end John Franklin-Myers from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, both teams confirmed Monday. Franklin-Myers, 27, recorded 3.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 33 tackles and three passes defensed in 17 starts with the Jets last season.

Surfing-World record holder Steudtner finds peace in chaos

Surfing the face of a wave as high as an eight-storey building would fill most people with terror – but Sebastian Steudtner says he finds his job peaceful. The 38-year-old German was already the record holder for the biggest wave ever surfed when, in February this year, he was recorded tackling one measured at 28.57 metres in Nazare, Portugal.

