Left Menu

DIG Anantapur Range Transferred by EC

Election Commission transfers Anantapur Range deputy inspector general of police R N Ammi Reddy, following the transfer of Andhra Pradesh DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:16 IST
DIG Anantapur Range Transferred by EC
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Monday transferred Anantapur Range deputy inspector general of police R N Ammi Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena confirmed to PTI that the poll panel has transferred the senior police officer.

Ammi Reddy's transfer comes within 24 hours of the EC transferring the Director General of Police (DGP) and head of the police force (HoPF) in the southern state, K V Rajendranath Reddy.

As per the Commission's orders, the transferred officers should not be assigned any election duty until the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls end in the state.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024