DIG Anantapur Range Transferred by EC
Election Commission transfers Anantapur Range deputy inspector general of police R N Ammi Reddy, following the transfer of Andhra Pradesh DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy.
The Election Commission on Monday transferred Anantapur Range deputy inspector general of police R N Ammi Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena confirmed to PTI that the poll panel has transferred the senior police officer.
Ammi Reddy's transfer comes within 24 hours of the EC transferring the Director General of Police (DGP) and head of the police force (HoPF) in the southern state, K V Rajendranath Reddy.
As per the Commission's orders, the transferred officers should not be assigned any election duty until the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls end in the state.
Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.
