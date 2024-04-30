Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Olympics on Green's mind after second LPGA win of the season

Hannah Green says she is not yet banking on a return to the Olympics in Paris later this year even though her second LPGA tournament win of the season at the weekend makes it a near certainty. The 27-year-old became Australia's top-ranked women's golfer at world number eight on Monday after a three-stroke victory in her title defence at the LA Championship in California on Sunday.

NHL roundup: Rangers advance after sweeping Caps

Artemi Panarin scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an assist to lead the visiting New York Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday and complete the sweep in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Kaapo Kakko, Vincent Trocheck and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Rangers, who are the first team to advance to the second round this postseason. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves and Mika Zibanejad collected a pair of assists for the Presidents' Trophy winners as the regular-season champs.

NFL-No cruel summer ahead as Kelce signs contract extension with Chiefs

Travis Kelce signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday that will see the three-times Super Bowl champion stay with the club through the 2027 season.

The deal will make the 34-year-old the highest-paid tight end in the league, NFL Network reported, citing sources.

MLB roundup: M's win pitchers' duel vs. Braves

Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Atlanta Braves 2-1 Monday night in a pitching duel in which both starters had no-hitters through six innings. Seattle's Jorge Polanco grounded a single to left field leading off against Atlanta's A.J. Minter (5-2). Garver then hammered a 3-2 cutter an estimated 412 feet off the facade of the second deck.

NBA roundup: Jamal Murray, Nuggets KO Lakers

Jamal Murray hit a tiebreaking 14-footer with four seconds left to send the host Denver Nuggets to the Western Conference semifinals with a 108-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of a first-round playoff series on Monday. The second-seeded Nuggets won the best-of-seven series 4-1 and will face the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals beginning Saturday in Denver.

Tennis-Battling Nadal beats Cachin to reach Madrid Open fourth round

Rafael Nadal survived a second set wobble to defeat Pedro Cachin 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 in the Madrid Open third round on Monday. Nadal, who beat 10th seed Alex de Minaur in the second round, held his nerve as he was tested by the 91st-ranked Argentine, who won his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Swiss Open.

Boxing-Ngannou mourns death of 15-month-old son

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said on Monday that his 15-month-old son Kobe had died. Ngannou, 37, posted a black and white photo with his son on social media and wrote, "Too soon to leave but yet he's gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy."

Jason Kelce joining ESPN's 'MNF' pregame show

Recently retired Jason Kelce is joining ESPN this fall to be part of its "Monday Night Countdown" pregame show, The Athletic reported Monday. Kelce announced his retirement early last month after 13 seasons as the center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

NBC plans about $2.5 billion offer for NBA broadcast rights, WSJ reports

Comcast's NBCUniversal is planning to pay an average of about $2.5 billion a year to broadcast a package of National Basketball Association (NBA) games, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Warner Bros Discovery's TNT has paid an average fee of $1.2 billion under its current deal, but was unable to reach a new pact with the NBA before an exclusive negotiating window expired last week, according to the report.

Soccer-US and Mexico withdraw bid for 2027 Women's World Cup, eye 2031

U.S. Soccer and the Mexican Football Federation have withdrawn their joint bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup and will instead focus on securing the 2031 edition, the national governing bodies said on Monday. The decision comes less than three weeks before the FIFA Congress chooses the hosts on May 17 and leaves Brazil and a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands as the remaining candidates for the 2027 event.

