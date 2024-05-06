Left Menu

Odisha, Bengal Triumph in National Women's Hockey League

Bengal and Odisha beat Mizoram and Maharashtra in their respective matches on the sixth day of the National Womens Hockey League 2024 Phase 1 here on Monday. Dipi Monika Toppo 23rd and Karuna Minz 55th found the target for Odisha, while Maharashtras lone goal came from the stick of Sunita Kumari 51st.Later in the day, Madhya Pradesh will take on Manipur while Haryana will be up against clash against Jharkhand.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-05-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 21:26 IST
Odisha, Bengal Triumph in National Women's Hockey League
  • Country:
  • India

Bengal and Odisha beat Mizoram and Maharashtra in their respective matches on the sixth day of the National Women's Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) here on Monday. In the opening game of the day, Bengal beat Mizoran 1-0 in a keenly-contested battle. Despite Mizoram's early dominance and superior attacking prowess, it was Bengal who seized the opportunity. Shivani Kumari (18th minute)scored the only goal of the match. Later in the day, Odisha got the better of Maharashtra 2-1. Dipi Monika Toppo (23rd) and Karuna Minz (55th) found the target for Odisha, while Maharashtra's lone goal came from the stick of Sunita Kumari (51st.

Later in the day, Madhya Pradesh will take on Manipur while Haryana will be up against clash against Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024