Left Menu

Jadeja Advocates Reshuffle: Should Kohli Open, Rohit Bat at Three?

Hes a special player, a rare commodity you find in our country where somebody bowls seam-up and can make it to the side with his batting, he said referring to the furore caused by his elevation to Mumbai Indians captaincy replacing Rohit.Pandya, who is enduring a poor run in the IPL, will be Rohits deputy during the T20 World Cup.The selection has not been on form, theres no doubt about it. It will all depend on what Rohit thinks, Jadeja said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 11:11 IST
Jadeja Advocates Reshuffle: Should Kohli Open, Rohit Bat at Three?
  • Country:
  • India

Former all-rounder Ajay Jadeja believes that India skipper Rohit Sharma should push himself to the number three spot and promote Virat Kohli to the opening position during next month's T20 World Cup in the Americas.

India announced their 15 for the marquee tournament earlier this week and will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5.

''For me, Virat Kohli opens. Who goes back? Rohit Sharma bats at three. He gets a little cushion and gets to understand the game, he has so much going on, in his mind as a captain,'' Jadeja told Jio Cinema.

''If you have Virat in your side, you know consistency is the one thing you will get, so, might as well use him. He's best at the top and the powerplay allows him to settle in,'' he added.

Jadeja backed the selection of a currently off-colour Hardik Pandya in the squad, describing him as special.

''The spotlight is on him for obvious reasons. He's a special player, a rare commodity you find in our country where somebody bowls seam-up and can make it to the side with his batting,'' he said referring to the furore caused by his elevation to Mumbai Indians captaincy replacing Rohit.

Pandya, who is enduring a poor run in the IPL, will be Rohit's deputy during the T20 World Cup.

''The selection has not been on form, there's no doubt about it. It depends on how you want to play. It's one of the things I look at this team and think they don't have many options.

''You have established players in the side, everybody is so solid with the numbers that they play at, and what stage they play. It will all depend on what Rohit thinks,'' Jadeja said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024