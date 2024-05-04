Left Menu

Koepka Leads LIV Singapore by Three After Opening 64

Rahm, however, is the only player to have finished in the top 10 in all six events in 2024.The next LIV tournament is June 7-9 in Houston, Texas.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 04-05-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 17:17 IST
  • Singapore

Brooks Koepka, looking for his fourth victory on the LIV Golf circuit, shot a 7-under 64 on Saturday to lead by three strokes after the second round here.

Rain delayed the start of play by several hours in steamy Singapore with the round finishing near dusk.

Koepka was at 12-under overall at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Four players were three strokes behind: Abraham Ancer (67), Matthew Wolff (65), Thomas Pieters (67) and Adrian Meronk (66). Four more were just four strokes behind Koepka heading into Sunday's closing round.

Jon Rahm, who has yet to win after joining LIV in December, was seven strokes off the pace after a 68. Rahm, however, is the only player to have finished in the top 10 in all six events in 2024.

The next LIV tournament is June 7-9 in Houston, Texas.

