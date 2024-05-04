Amir seeks end to spot-fixing mentions despite previous punishment

Having served five years of suspension and another four years of international hiatus, Mohammed Amir is sick and tired of former Pakistani stars time and again bringing up his involvement in the infamous spot-fixing scandal that rocked the cricket world in 2010.

"I have done penance for that big mistake and if you look at my career I was banned from 2010 to 2015 and took retirement from 2020 to 2024 so I have lost nine years but I accept it all as God's will and I have moved on," Amir told mediapersons.

Amir, who was only 19 back in 2010, had deliberately over-stepped along with fellow pacer Mohammed Asif at the behest of former skipper Salman Butt and they were all caught in a 'News of the World' expose. All three were briefly jailed in UK, where fixing is a crime but were later released. The ICC banned them for five years between 2010 to 2015. Only Amir made a successful return to international cricket and was hero of Pakistan's Champions Trophy triumph over India in 2017 in the UK.

However in 2020, he retired from all forms of international cricket after his differences with erstwhile PCB chief Ramiz Raja came out in the open.

Ramiz and some of the other Pakistani players have been vocal about Pakistan cricket establishment giving him a second chance after his direct involvement in corruption. He has also faced lot of criticism for being brought out of retirement and directly given entry into Pakistan team without playing domestic cricket.

"There has been a lot of criticism by some people on me and Imad being selected without playing domestic cricket," he added.

Amir countered the critics by making it clear that PSL is a domestic tournment where he and another comeback man Imad Wasim have regularly played.

"I ask them what is Pakistan's premier domestic T20 event? The PSL. And both of us (Imad) have played and performed in the PSL besides appearing regularly in other leagues. So what is wrong with selecting us for the T20 format.? Amir said if the selectors had picked them for Tests or ODIs it would have been very wrong.

"I myself have always said players must get experience in domestic first class and other events to be considered for the national team. But in our case we are only playing T20 cricket and our form and fitness is there for all to see." He also confirmed that former Test captain, Muhammad Hafeez had called up him last year and inquired whether he would consider coming out of his retirement.

"It was nice of him (he was director of Pakistan team) and he said I could still play for Pakistan but I told him that given the uncertainty in the cricket board and team I would prefer to remain out of international cricket."

