Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan pacers for performance against Ireland in 2nd T20I

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja slammed Men in Green bowlers on Monday for their performance in the second T20I against Ireland despite their comprehensive win. Pakistan's frontline speedsters, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah and Abbas Afridi combined to give away 162 runs as Ireland posted a total of 193/7 in the first innings.

Shaheen and Amir proved to be too costly out of the four as they gave away runs at a minimum economy of 11.00. Shaheen walked away with three scalps but spilt 49 runs in his four-over spell. While Amir had a sole wicket to his name in his four-over spell in that process he conceded 44 runs. Still Pakistan batters were able to cover up and chase down the 194-run target comfortably with more than three overs to spare.

Ramiz slammed the performance of Pakistan pacers against Ireland for leaking runs throughout the innings at a hefty economy. The 61-year-old feels if Ireland had managed to take Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman's catch then the visitors would have been reeling for victory. "They conceded 200 runs against Ireland and it seemed as if our bowlers were behind, If they had taken the catches of Rizwand and Zaman it would have become difficult for Pakistan to chase the target. Pakistan's top bowlers giving away so many runs against Ireland, then it will become hard for the team in future. Pakistan's forte, and success are based on the bowlers, especially pacers, they have been struggling since last year's World Cup in India. Two balls are good and then three deliveries are bad, this makes the situation tough," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan's decision to bowl after winning the toss backfired as Lorcan Tucker (51) led the charge with the bat and Harry Tector (32) and Curtis Campher (22) provided the ideal support to him. Gareth Delany provided the finishing touches in the end with his 28* run cameo off 10 deliveries to power Ireland to 193/7. In reply, Mohammad Rizwan (75*) and Fakhar Zaman (78) laid the foundation for a successful chase for Pakistan. Azam Khan struck three consecutive sixes to seal a comprehensive 7-wicket victory for the visitors.

Pakistan's victory brought the series to level terms (1-1), the third match will decide the winner of the series which will be played on Tuesday at the Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin. (ANI)

