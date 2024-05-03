Left Menu

8 BSF Personnel on Poll Duty Narrowly Escape Injury in Chhattisgarh Bus Accident

Eight BSF personnel were injured in a bus accident in Chhattisgarh on Friday. The bus, carrying 17 personnel, rammed into a tree after the driver lost control while returning from poll duty on a hill. Eight jawans sustained injuries, but all are out of danger and receiving treatment at the Dharamjaigarh Civil Hospital.

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 03-05-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 13:40 IST
8 BSF Personnel on Poll Duty Narrowly Escape Injury in Chhattisgarh Bus Accident
  • Country:
  • India

Eight personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), who were deployed on election duty, were injured when the bus they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Friday, an official said. The accident occurred in the Kamosin Dand area when the paramilitary personnel were heading back after visiting a polling booth on a hill in Dharamjaigarh, said Digesh Patel, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Dharamjaigarh.

As many as 17 BSF personnel travelled to the polling booth on the remote Chhuhi Hill under the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on May 7, he said.

On the way back, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a tree, he said.

''Eight jawans were injured in the accident, while others sustained minor bruises,'' the official said.

The injured jawans were undergoing treatment at Dharamjaigarh Civil Hospital, and their condition was out of danger, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024