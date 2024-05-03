8 BSF Personnel on Poll Duty Narrowly Escape Injury in Chhattisgarh Bus Accident
Eight BSF personnel were injured in a bus accident in Chhattisgarh on Friday. The bus, carrying 17 personnel, rammed into a tree after the driver lost control while returning from poll duty on a hill. Eight jawans sustained injuries, but all are out of danger and receiving treatment at the Dharamjaigarh Civil Hospital.
Eight personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), who were deployed on election duty, were injured when the bus they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Friday, an official said. The accident occurred in the Kamosin Dand area when the paramilitary personnel were heading back after visiting a polling booth on a hill in Dharamjaigarh, said Digesh Patel, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Dharamjaigarh.
As many as 17 BSF personnel travelled to the polling booth on the remote Chhuhi Hill under the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on May 7, he said.
On the way back, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a tree, he said.
''Eight jawans were injured in the accident, while others sustained minor bruises,'' the official said.
The injured jawans were undergoing treatment at Dharamjaigarh Civil Hospital, and their condition was out of danger, he said.
