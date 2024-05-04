Mumbai Cricket Association Enlists Lalchand Rajput as Mentor for T20 Mumbai League

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Saturday announced former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput as the advisor for the T20 Mumbai League, which is scheduled to start tentatively on May 27.

The first edition of the T20 Mumbai League was held in 2018 and the second in 2019 but the tournament was shelved thereon. Both the editions featured eight teams each.

Along with the appointment of Rajput in a bid to revive the tournament, the MCA also appointed the former India and Mumbai pacer Raju Kulkarni as the chairman of its Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).

Kulkarni, who played three Tests and 10 ODIs for India between 1986-87, is also the incumbent chairman of Mumbai’s men’s U-23 and senior selection committee.

Sahil Kukreja, a former Mumbai player, and ex India cricketer Preeti Dimri are the other two members of the CIC. MCA also announced the appointment of former India captain Diana Edulji as the advisor for women’s cricket as well as former Mumbai skipper and chief selector Milind Rege as the advisor for men’s cricket.

