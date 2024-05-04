Left Menu

RCB Skipper Du Plessis Anchors Team to Convincing 4-wicket Victory over GT

Brief Scores Gujarat Titans 147 all out in 19.3 overs Masood Shahrukh Khan 37, Rahul Tewatia 35, David Miller 30 Yash Dayal 221, Vijaykumar Vyshak 223 and Mohammed Siraj 229.Royal Challengers Bengaluru 152 for 6 in 13.4 overs Faf du Plessis 64, Virat Kohli 42 Josh Little 445.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:56 IST
Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis (file image) Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Faf du Plessis smashed a 23-ball 64 to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a convincing four-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Chasing a below-par 148, Du Plessis and Virat Kohli (42 off 27) shared 92 runs in just 35 balls to set the platform for the big win. which came in 13.4 overs. Josh Little (4/45) picked up four wickets for GT but the effort was not enough. Earlier, RCB dished out a disciplined bowling effort to bowl out Gujarat Titans for a modest 147. Opting to bowl, RCB bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals before M Shahrukh Khan (37) and David Miller (30) shared 61 runs for the fourth wicket to stabilize GT's innings. But once the duo departed, GT innings never really got the required impetus. Towards the end, Rahul Tewatia (35 off 21) tried his best to up the ante but lacked support from the other end.

For RCB, Yash Dayal (2/21), Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/29) picked up two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 147 all out in 19.3 overs (Masood Shahrukh Khan 37, Rahul Tewatia 35, David Miller 30; Yash Dayal 2/21, Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/23 and Mohammed Siraj 2/29).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 152 for 6 in 13.4 overs (Faf du Plessis 64, Virat Kohli 42; Josh Little 4/45).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

