Left Menu

Olympics-European Games to be major 2028 Olympic qualifying event

The 2027 European Games in Istanbul will serve as a major qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the head of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) said on Thursday. They will serve as a qualification for Olympic sports." Capralos said more federations, including gymnastics, were looking to send top athletes to the European Games.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:08 IST
Olympics-European Games to be major 2028 Olympic qualifying event
  • Country:
  • Germany

The 2027 European Games in Istanbul will serve as a major qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the head of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) said on Thursday. The Turkish city will host the fourth edition of the continental multi-sports event after Poland staged the 2023 event with 29 sports. The dates for the 2027 Games have not yet been fixed but they will take place around June.

"I think Istanbul gives us an additional, new opportunity for innovation," EOC President Spyros Capralos said in an online press conference. "The European Games are happening one year before the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. They will serve as a qualification for Olympic sports."

Capralos said more federations, including gymnastics, were looking to send top athletes to the European Games. The event faces stiff competition from the European Championships, another multi-sport event featuring top athletes from sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming and rowing.

The addition of new sports to the 2027 European Games along with the offer of Olympic qualifying spots fits with the International Olympic Committee's strategy of boosting the visibility of qualifying events for the Games. For the 2024 Paris Olympics, the IOC is staging a two-stop qualifying series in May and June for several sports with more than 150 Olympic spots up for grabs. That is a move intended to add value to the Olympic Games and create new commercial opportunities for stakeholders.

The IOC said this week it was planning to expand this project for future Olympics. "In our Games in Istanbul we expect to have some of the bigger sports that are taking part in the Olympic qualification system," Capralos, who is also an IOC member, said.

"We are talking to different federations. So that we have the best athletes participating." "There are some sports that were not in Poland that want to be included. European gymnastics... they are very much interested and keen to enter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024