Anthony Rizzo stays hot as Yankees get past Tigers

Anthony Rizzo continues to deliver offensively Saturday afternoon, with a three-run home run to cap a four-run third inning that lifted the host New York Yankees to a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers. The Yankees have won the first two games of the three-game series and three of the last four overall.

Boxing-Alvarez retains titles with unanimous victory over Munguia

Mexico's undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez retained his titles with a unanimous victory over compatriot Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas on Saturday. Alvarez, who received scores of 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112 from the three judges to seal the win, sent his opponent to the canvas in the fourth round, the first knockdown of Munguia's career.

Olympics-IOC bans former senior Olympic member Sheikh Ahmad for 15 years

Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah has been banned for 15 years from all positions within the International Olympic Committee over ethics breaches, the Olympic ruling body has decided. In a letter seen by Reuters, IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper informed all IOC members of the Executive Board decision to sanction the once-powerful Sheikh Ahmad over a court case in Switzerland.

Cavs, Magic set for decisive Game 7 in Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers recorded 48 wins during the regular season, one more than the Orlando Magic. As a result, the Cavaliers were able to lock up the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference -- and more importantly, home-court advantage for their first-round series with the Magic.

MLB roundup: Twins down Red Sox for 11th straight win

Edouard Julien and Ryan Jeffers drove in two runs apiece, and the Minnesota Twins held on for a 5-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night in Minneapolis. Willi Castro went 2-for-3 with a double for Minnesota, which won its 11th game in a row. The Twins have not lost since April 21 against the Detroit Tigers.

Biden gives Katie Ledecky, Michelle Yeoh the Medal of Freedom

A winner of seven Olympic gold medals, a leader of the Mississippi civil rights struggle and a pioneer of television's tabloid talk show genre are part of this year's class of Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients. U.S. President Joe Biden extended the highest U.S. civilian award to 19 people, including Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky, the assassinated civil rights leader Medgar Evers and television host Phil Donahue.

Canucks edge Preds 1-0 on late goal, reach West semifinals

Pius Suter's goal with 99 seconds remaining in regulation was the difference as the visiting Vancouver Canucks claimed a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night and clinched their Western Conference first-round series. Goaltender Arturs Silovs, Vancouver's third-string netminder who was making only his third career playoff start and 10th career outing, made 28 saves for his first shutout as the Canucks won the best-of-seven series in six games.

Tennis-Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Swiatek

Aryna Sabalenka said she was encouraged by the level of her performances in the Madrid Open despite her defeat to world number one Iga Swiatek in the final on Saturday. Sabalenka, who lost 7-5 4-6 7-6(7) in the gripping final, has struggled in recent months, winning just four matches in the four tournaments that followed her Australian Open title defence in January.

Soccer-Real Madrid secure LaLiga title after Girona thrash Barcelona 4-2

Real Madrid claimed a record-extending 36th LaLiga title on Saturday after Girona fought-back to beat Barcelona 4-2, a result that left Carlo Ancelotti's side with an unassailable lead in the standings. Real Madrid, who have lost only once in the league this season, beat lowly Cadiz earlier on Saturday. They hold a 13-point advantage over second-placed Girona while Barcelona dropped to third with four matches remaining.

Lakers G D'Angelo Russell fined $25K for verbal abuse

The NBA fined Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell $25,000 on Saturday for verbally abusing a game official. His actions occurred on the court after the Lakers' season-ending Game 5 loss at Denver on Monday night, the league said.

