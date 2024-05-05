Left Menu

Anirban Lahiri Finishes Tied for 30th in Singapore

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri tied for 30th at the LIV Golf Singapore tournament, finishing 4-under after three rounds. Brooks Koepka emerged victorious with a 15-under performance, while Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman shared second place at 10 under.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 18:50 IST
India's Anirban Lahiri finished Tied-30th in a 54-man field at LIV Golf Singapore here on Sunday.

Lahiri, who had rounds of 70-69 on the first two days, was 4-under for 54 holes.

Brooks Koepka, who defends his PGA Championship title later this month, won the title for his fourth LIV golf success. He shot 66-64-68 to be 15-under for three rounds.

Australian duo of Cameron Smith and veteran Marc Leishman finished tied second at 10 under at the Sentosa Golf Club.

