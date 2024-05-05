Anirban Lahiri Finishes Tied for 30th in Singapore

India's Anirban Lahiri finished Tied-30th in a 54-man field at LIV Golf Singapore here on Sunday.

Lahiri, who had rounds of 70-69 on the first two days, was 4-under for 54 holes.

Brooks Koepka, who defends his PGA Championship title later this month, won the title for his fourth LIV golf success. He shot 66-64-68 to be 15-under for three rounds.

Australian duo of Cameron Smith and veteran Marc Leishman finished tied second at 10 under at the Sentosa Golf Club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)