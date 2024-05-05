Sports News Roundup: A's hang 20 runs on Marlins; Cavs, Magic set for decisive Game 7 in Cleveland and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

J.J. Watt leaves door open (slightly) for potential return to Texans

J.J. Watt left the door open for a potential NFL comeback, although he admitted that the door is closing quickly. Watt, who announced his retirement after the 2022 season, said at his charity softball game on Saturday in Houston that he'd suit up for the Texans if he was truly needed.

Anthony Rizzo stays hot as Yankees get past Tigers

Anthony Rizzo continues to deliver offensively Saturday afternoon, with a three-run home run to cap a four-run third inning that lifted the host New York Yankees to a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers. The Yankees have won the first two games of the three-game series and three of the last four overall.

Boxing-Alvarez retains titles with unanimous victory over Munguia

Mexico's undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez retained his titles with a unanimous victory over compatriot Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas on Saturday. Alvarez, who received scores of 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112 from the three judges to seal the win, sent his opponent to the canvas in the fourth round, the first knockdown of Munguia's career.

MLB roundup: A's hang 20 runs on Marlins

Brent Rooker and Brett Harris each belted two home runs while 10 Oakland players registered at least one hit in the Athletics' lopsided 20-4 home win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. Despite a weather delay pushing back first pitch by three hours, Oakland appeared eager to bat against visiting Miami by the time the teams got to play. The A's batted around in a game-changing third inning, where they scored 10 runs on eight hits, including three home runs, to put the game out of reach early and extend their winning streak to six games.

Cycling-Pogacar powers into Maglia Rosa with Giro stage win

Race favourite Tadej Pogacar made light of a mechanical problem to blast into the lead of the Giro d'Italia with victory on the summit finish to the 161km second stage on Sunday. The Slovenian suffered a puncture at the foot of the steep 11km climb to Santuario di Oropa but he was helped back into the group by his team mates before launching a devastating solo attack.

Cavs, Magic set for decisive Game 7 in Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers recorded 48 wins during the regular season, one more than the Orlando Magic. As a result, the Cavaliers were able to lock up the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference -- and more importantly, home-court advantage for their first-round series with the Magic.

Canucks edge Preds 1-0 on late goal, reach West semifinals

Pius Suter's goal with 99 seconds remaining in regulation was the difference as the visiting Vancouver Canucks claimed a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night and clinched their Western Conference first-round series. Goaltender Arturs Silovs, Vancouver's third-string netminder who was making only his third career playoff start and 10th career outing, made 28 saves for his first shutout as the Canucks won the best-of-seven series in six games.

Tennis-Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Swiatek

Aryna Sabalenka said she was encouraged by the level of her performances in the Madrid Open despite her defeat to world number one Iga Swiatek in the final on Saturday. Sabalenka, who lost 7-5 4-6 7-6(7) in the gripping final, has struggled in recent months, winning just four matches in the four tournaments that followed her Australian Open title defence in January.

Bruins end Leafs' season with OT win in Game 7

David Pastrnak scored 1:54 into overtime as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday night in Game 7 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Pastrnak raced up the right wing and scored off the carom of defenseman Hampus Lindholm's lob off the corner boards, tucking a backhander between the left post and the skate of Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov (29 saves).

Lakers G D'Angelo Russell fined $25K for verbal abuse

The NBA fined Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell $25,000 on Saturday for verbally abusing a game official. His actions occurred on the court after the Lakers' season-ending Game 5 loss at Denver on Monday night, the league said.

