Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:22 PM EDT on Sunday, May 5

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:22 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL J.J. Watt leaves door open (slightly) for potential return to Texans J.J. Watt left the door open for a potential NFL comeback, although he admitted that the door is closing quickly. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-WATT, Field Level Media - - Former Bears QB Bob Avellini dies at age 70 Former Chicago quarterback Bob Avellini, who helped lead the Bears to the 1977 NFL playoffs after a 14-year drought, died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the team announced. He was 70. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-AVELLINI, Field Level Media - - UFL Today's games (All times ET) Arlington at Michigan, 1 p.m. San Antonio at D.C., 4 p.m. - - - - BASEBALL MLB Today's games (All times ET) Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m. Colorado at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Toronto at Washington, 1:35 p.m. L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Miami at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m. - - Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m. San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. - - - - BASKETBALL NBA Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis (calf) focused on playoff return The top-seeded Boston Celtics will open the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday without center Kristaps Porzingis, who vowed to recover from a calf injury "at a historic rate." BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-PORZINGIS, Field Level Media - - Magic's Gary Harris to play in Game 7, Cavs' Jarrett Allen ruled out Orlando Magic starting guard Gary Harris is available to play in Sunday's decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the host Cleveland Cavaliers, coach Jamahl Mosley said. BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-ORL-HARRIS-ALLEN, Field Level Media - - Mavericks F Maxi Kleber (shoulder) out at least 3 weeks Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will be sidelined at least three weeks after sustaining an AC joint separation to his right shoulder, the team announced Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-KLEBER, Field Level Media - - Today's games (All times ET) G7: Orlando at Cleveland, 1 p.m. - - Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) G1: Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m. G2: Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m. - - - - HOCKEY NHL Stars' Radek Faksa to return for Game 7 vs. Golden Knights Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa will return to the lineup for Sunday's Game 7 of the Western Conference first-round series versus the visiting Vegas Golden Knights. HOCKEY-NHL-DAL-VGK-FAKSA - - Leafs' Auston Matthews first-time finalist for Selke Trophy Centers Aleksander Barkov, Jordan Staal and Auston Matthews are the finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, the NHL announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-SELKE, Field Level Media - - Today's games (All times ET) G1: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m. G7: Vegas at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. - - Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) G1: Boston at Florida, 8 p.m. - - - - SOCCER MLS Today's games (All times ET) Colorado at New York City FC, 4 p.m. L.A. Galaxy at Seattle, 6:45 p.m. - - - - NWSL Today's games Roundup -- Games at 1 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. - - - - MOTORSPORTS Today's events (All times ET) NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, 3 p.m. F1 Miami Grand Prix - - - - GOLF PGA Today's event CJ Cup Byron Nelson - - LIV Today's event LIV Golf Singapore - - CHAMPIONS Today's event Insperity Invitational - - - - TENNIS ATP Today's events Madrid Open - - - - ESPORTS Today's events LoL -- Mid-Season Invitational play-in stage at Chengdu, China CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 19 at Saint Julian's, Malta Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major qualifiers - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)