Sports News Roundup: Manuel Margot drives in 5 as Twins top M's'; Basketball-Toronto awarded WNBA franchise and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Coach Dan Campbell to miss Lions' rookie minicamp

The Detroit Lions will hold rookie minicamp this weekend without coach Dan Campbell, who is away from the team for unspecified personal reasons. Campbell is expected to return to the team later this month, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. The next scheduled event is May 21-23 with organized team activity practices.

Pete Alonso, rested Mets take aim at Braves

Thanks to a rainout in St. Louis on Wednesday, the New York Mets' schedule in August will open with a four-city road trip in which they'll play 10 games in three time zones. On Friday, the Mets get a much more familiar but pressing task -- figuring out a way to beat their nemesis, the Atlanta Braves.

Baseball star Ohtani's ex-interpreter agrees to plead guilty to bank fraud

Japanese baseball great Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges he fraudulently wired nearly $17 million stolen from the athlete's bank account to pay off his own gambling debts, court records showed on Wednesday. The plea agreement between federal prosecutors and Ippei Mizuhara, the onetime translator and de facto manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers' power-hitting pitcher, was announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office in L.A., where the case was first brought last month.

Raiders sign first-round pick Brock Bowers, others

Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick Brock Bowers signed a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth $18.1 million with a team option for a fifth season. Bowers, a tight end, was selected by the Raiders with the 13th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle fined $35K for ripping officials

The NBA fined Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle $35,000 on Friday for "public criticism of the officiating and questioning the integrity of the league and its officials." Carlisle said the Knicks were receiving preferential treatment as a big-market team following Indiana's 130-121 loss to host New York in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. New York holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 3 on Friday night in Indianapolis.

Report: Suns to hire Mike Budenholzer as head coach

The Phoenix Suns plan to hire Mike Budenholzer as their next head coach on a contract that is expected to approach $10 million per year, The Athletic reported Friday. The Athletic also reported that lead assistant coach David Fizdale is expected to move to a new front office role.

Giants sign WR Allen Robinson

The New York Giants signed veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson on Thursday. Robinson, 30, caught 34 passes for 280 yards with no touchdowns in 17 games (all starts) last season for the Steelers. He was released March 8 after one season in Pittsburgh in a money-saving move.

MLB roundup: Manuel Margot drives in 5 as Twins top M's

Manuel Margot doubled and matched a career high with five RBIs as the Minnesota Twins cruised to an 11-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in Minneapolis. Max Kepler and Ryan Jeffers homered and drove in two runs apiece for Minnesota, which won three of four games in the series. Carlos Santana and Edouard Julien each drove in one run.

Suns fire Frank Vogel after one season, first-round playoff exit

Frank Vogel is out as head coach of the Phoenix Suns after a 49-win regular season was overshadowed by a first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. "As we said at the press conference on May 1, team leadership including myself, Josh Bartelstein and ownership would be looking across basketball operations to determine what changes needed to be made," Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones said in a statement Thursday. "After a thoughtful review of the season, we concluded that we needed a different head coach for our team. We appreciate Frank's hard work and commitment.

Basketball-Toronto awarded WNBA franchise - CBC

Toronto has been awarded a WNBA franchise, according to a report by the CBC, making it the first city outside of the United States to join the women's professional basketball league. The team will be owned by Kilmer Sports Inc., headed by Toronto billionaire Larry Tanenbaum and begin play in May, 2026, according to the report, which said an official announcement was expected on May 23 in Toronto.

