Left Menu

Holstein Kiel clinches historic Bundesliga promotion

A draw will be enough on Sunday, though the question of which team finishes second division champion still needs to be answered.Kiel was on 65 points with one game to play, St. Pauli had 63 with two remaining, and Dsseldorf followed on 60 before its final game.

PTI | Kiel | Updated: 12-05-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 09:03 IST
Holstein Kiel clinches historic Bundesliga promotion
  • Country:
  • Germany

Benedikt Pichler's early goal was enough to earn Bundesliga promotion for Holstein Kiel after drawing at home with Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-1 on Saturday.

Pichler scored in the second minute to ensure Kiel will finish among the top two in Germany's second division for automatic promotion to the top-flight.

"We've rewarded ourselves for a fantastic season," Kiel captain Philipp Sander said. "I don't think I'll sleep tonight." Kiel supporters stormed the field and set off flares inside the ground after the final whistle, while supporters outside set off fireworks.

Kiel was founded in 1900 and won a German Championship in 1912. In recent years, it was promoted to the third division in 2013, and reached the second division in 2017 for the first time in 36 years.

Kiel will be the 58th club in the Bundesliga since the league's formation in 1963, and the first from the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Düsseldorf was already assured of finishing at least third for the two-leg playoff against the team that finishes third from bottom in the Bundesliga — currently Union Berlin — to see which one will play in the top division next season.

St. Pauli, which hosts relegated Osnabrück on Sunday, is virtually assured of promotion. A draw will be enough on Sunday, though the question of which team finishes second division champion still needs to be answered.

Kiel was on 65 points with one game to play, St. Pauli had 63 with two remaining, and Düsseldorf followed on 60 before its final game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India
4
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024