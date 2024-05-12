Left Menu

Boxing-Ruthless Lomachenko claims IBF title with Kambosos TKO

In the last three rounds, I was trying to find his body." Lomachenko was in charge right from the go, and his technical superiority was evident as he controlled the distance and struck with neat combinations. The 36-year-old landed a sickening left hook in the eighth round that left Kambosos with blood streaming from near his right eye. Kambosos doffed his hat to his opponent. "He's one of the best fighters in history," the 30-year-old said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 11:56 IST
Boxing-Ruthless Lomachenko claims IBF title with Kambosos TKO

Ukraine's Vasiliy Lomachenko delivered a devastating technical knockout in the 11th round of his bout against local favourite George Kambosos Jr to claim the vacant IBF lightweight championship title in Perth on Sunday. "Loma", as the two-time Olympic gold medallist is known as, thoroughly dominated the showdown while Kambosos struggled to land his blows and hit the deck in the 11th round.

When the bout resumed, Lomachenko unleashed a flurry of punches to seal his victory in front of 14,000-plus fans at the RAC Arena. "My plan was to adjust to my opponent," Lomachenko, who is in the twilight of his career, said after the fight.

"This is what I did in the fight. Toward the end of the rounds I needed to finish strong. In the last three rounds, I was trying to find his body." Lomachenko was in charge right from the go, and his technical superiority was evident as he controlled the distance and struck with neat combinations.

The 36-year-old landed a sickening left hook in the eighth round that left Kambosos with blood streaming from near his right eye. Kambosos doffed his hat to his opponent.

"He's one of the best fighters in history," the 30-year-old said. "I'm not ashamed. I wanted to finish the fight on the feet, I really did."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
4
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024