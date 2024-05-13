Left Menu

Indian trio Pragg, Humpy, and Vaishali to spearhead campaign at Norway Chess.

He remained unbeaten throughout the nine rounds, recording 7.5 points to clinch the title.Indias world No. 2 Humpy and No. 14 Vaishali, sister of Praggnanandhaa, will feature in a strong womens field that has world champion Ju Wenjun of China and her compatriot Lei Tingjie.However, within the top 100 players globally, no women are listed.

PTI | Stavanger | Updated: 13-05-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 19:07 IST
Indian trio Pragg, Humpy, and Vaishali to spearhead campaign at Norway Chess.
  • Country:
  • Norway

Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy and Vaishali Rameshbabu will spearhead India's challenge in the prestigious Norway Chess, to be held here from May 27 to June 7. Popularly known as the 'Wimbledon of Chess', this tournament annually extends invitations to top grandmasters from the world rating list. Praggnanandhaa's outing will be keenly watched after the world No. 11 player finished a creditable fourth in the recent Superbet rapid and blitz tournament. He is the only Indian men's player in the 12th edition of the event which will feature World No.1 Magnus Carlsen, who won the Superbet, World No.3 Hikaru Nakamura and current World Champion Ding Liren. Praggnanandhaa was also the winner of the Norway Chess International Open Tournament in 2022. He remained unbeaten throughout the nine rounds, recording 7.5 points to clinch the title.

India's world No. 2 Humpy and No. 14 Vaishali, sister of Praggnanandhaa, will feature in a strong women's field that has world champion Ju Wenjun of China and her compatriot Lei Tingjie.

However, within the top 100 players globally, no women are listed. Hence, to set a new benchmark for gender equality, Norway Chess has introduced world's first-ever equal female tournament this year.

Speaking about the inaugural Norway Chess Women's Tournament, legendary Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, who has competed in the Norway Chess, said: ''They experiment a lot with the format and time controls. I welcome their attempt to help popularise the women's game by having an equal prize fund for the women this year.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024