Soccer-Varane to leave Man United

Central defender Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United at the end of the season after three years at the Premier League club, the France international said on Tuesday.

Varane, 31, joined United in 2021 after 10 years at Real Madrid. He has made 67 league appearances for the English side and helped them win the League Cup in 2023. "It's been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wearing that shirt," Varane said in a video on social media.

A muscle injury has kept Varane out of action since April but he hopes to be available again before United end their season in the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25. "Everybody at United thanks Rapha for his service and wishes him well for the future," the club said in a statement.

Eighth-placed United play their last home game of the season on Wednesday against Newcastle United. "I'll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it's going to be an emotional day for me for sure," Varane added.

