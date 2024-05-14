Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Triumph Over Lucknow Super Giants with a Convincing 19-Run Victory

DC posted 208 for four in their must-win game against LSG. LSG 1899 in 20 overs Nicholas Pooran 61, Arshad Khan 58 not out Ishant Sharma 334.

Updated: 14-05-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:39 IST
Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in the IPL here on Tuesday. DC posted 208 for four in their must-win game against LSG. Opener Abhishek Porel scored a 33-ball 58 at the top while a rearguard act by Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25 deliveries) took DC over the 200-run mark.

In response, LSG ended at 189 for nine despite fighting fifties from Nicholas Pooran (61 off 27) and Arshad Khan (58 not out off 33).

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 208 for 4 in 20 overs (Abhishek Porel 58, Tristan Stubbs 57 not out, Shai Hope 38; Naveen-ul-haq 2/41). LSG 189/9 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61, Arshad Khan 58 not out; Ishant Sharma 3/34).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

