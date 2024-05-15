Tennis-Paul reaches Italian Open quarter-finals after thrashing Medvedev
Tommy Paul beat defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-1 6-4 at the Italian Open on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals in Rome for the first time.
Tommy Paul beat defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-1 6-4 at the Italian Open on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals in Rome for the first time. Paul barely broke sweat as he dashed Medvedev's hopes, wrapping up a one-sided contest in 73 minutes, hitting 18 winners and winning 16 points at the net.
"He beat the brakes off me last year and got me at Indian Wells. So this one was good," said Paul. Paul will next face seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz, who overcame Argentina's Sebastian Baez 5-7 7-6(4) 6-4 in two hours and 39 minutes.
