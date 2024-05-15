Left Menu

Anjum, Aishwary qualify in third 3P Olympic Selection Trial

Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar excelled in the 50m rifle 3 positions Olympic Selection Trial, with scores of 592 and 590 respectively. In the women's event, Sifat Kaur Samra placed second, while Swapnil Kusale finished runner-up in the men's category. The finals will commence on Thursday, determining the podium positions in this competitive event. The trials also include qualification rounds for the men's and women's 10m air pistol events.

Updated: 15-05-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 14:53 IST
Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar came out on top of the women's and men's 50m rifle 3 positions Olympic Selection Trial (OST) T3 qualification round respectively at the M.P. State Shooting Academy (MPSSA) ranges here on Wednesday.

After the customary 20 shots in the kneeling, prone and standing positions, Anjum shot a score of 592/600, her highest of the OSTs so far, while Aishwary shot yet another quality score of 590 to top the five-man field.

The duo will come back along with their four other competitors on Thursday morning for the finals of the event, where crucial podium points are up for grabs in what is building up to be a fight to the finish.

Indian number one and finals world record holder Sift Kaur Samra came in second with a score of 589 in the women's 3P, while three others, Ashi Chouksey, Nishchal and Shriyanka Sadangi, logged identical totals of 585.

In the men's 3P, Swapnil Kusale extended a good trials run with a score of 587 to come in second behind Aishwary, while Akhil Sheoran's 584 for a third-place finish was his worst of the three trials so far.

Chain Singh and Niraj Kumar were fourth and fifth with scores of 583 each.

Besides the 3P OST T3 finals, the qualification rounds of the men's and women's 10m air pistol OST T3 matches will also take place.

