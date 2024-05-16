Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea on course for final WSL title under Hayes with win at Spurs

It all comes down to the final day on Saturday when Chelsea travel to Manchester United while City play away at Aston Villa.

Soccer-Chelsea on course for final WSL title under Hayes with win at Spurs
Chelsea took charge of the Women's Super League title race with one game remaining after a 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday put the reigning champions top of the standings on goal difference. Maika Hamano's 37th-minute strike into the roof of the net from a brilliant Guro Reiten cross was enough to give manager Emma Hayes hope that she will end her glittering tenure at the club with one last piece of silverware.

Chelsea, who have won the last four WSL titles, will say goodbye to Hayes at the end of the season as the 47-year-old takes charge of the United States women's team after 12 years in West London. Robert Vilahamn's Tottenham, nursing their wounds after losing the FA Cup final 4-0 to Manchester United on Sunday, tried to mount a comeback in the second half but lacked a clinical edge in the final third.

Chelsea moved top of the standings on 52 points, the same as second-placed Manchester City but with a superior goal difference of two ahead of Gareth Taylor's side. It all comes down to the final day on Saturday when Chelsea travel to Manchester United while City play away at Aston Villa.

