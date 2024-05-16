Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

White Sox acquire OF Corey Julks from Astros

The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Corey Julks from the Houston Astros in exchange for minor league right-hander Luis Rodriguez. The deal was announced Wednesday by Astros general manager Dana Brown.

Golf-PGA of America boss calls for urgency in PGA-PIF deal

The PGA Tour and Saudi backers of LIV Golf need more urgency in reaching a deal to avoid the risk of causing irreparable harm to the sport, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said on Wednesday. Speaking ahead of this week's PGA Championship, Waugh said the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) must finalise the framework agreement struck last June and suggested the lack of a deal has already caused damage.

Marlins shut out Tigers for second consecutive game

Trevor Rogers recorded his first win of the season and a quartet of relievers completed the Marlins' second straight shutout of the Detroit Tigers as Miami collected a 2-0 road victory on Wednesday afternoon. Rogers (1-6) lasted the minimum five innings, giving up three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Rogers had given up 12 earned runs in 5 2/3 innings in his previous two starts.

Report: Cavs G Donovan Mitchell to miss Game 5 vs. Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to sit out Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the host Boston Celtics, The Athletic reported. Mitchell, officially listed as questionable, also missed Game 4 with a left calf strain. The Cavaliers dropped a 109-102 decision to the Celtics on Monday and trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Caitlin Clark, Fever move past tough opener, host Liberty

Caitlin Clark will look to put her less-than-spectacular WNBA debut in her rearview mirror on Thursday night when the Indiana Fever host the New York Liberty in Indianapolis. Sure, Clark scored a team-high 20 points in the Fever's 92-71 setback to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. However, the top overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft and the NCAA's all-time Division I scoring leader also committed 10 turnovers and four fouls to prevent Indiana (0-1) from sustaining any sense of a rhythm in its loss in Connecticut.

Golf-After Masters Aberg planning major encore at PGA Championship

After a runner-up finish in his major debut at the Masters, Ludvig Aberg has left himself a tough act to follow but the Swedish sensation said on Wednesday he is feeling no pressure coming into this week's PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. Having coolly handled the Augusta spotlight and already experienced the Ryder Cup pressure cooker, the 24-year-old has displayed nerves of steel almost from the moment he turned professional last June, shooting from outside the top 3,000 at the start of 2023 to world number six.

Netflix to stream NFL games on Christmas Day from this year

Netflix said on Wednesday it would stream two National Football League games on Christmas Day this year, doubling down on efforts to add more live programming on its streaming service. It will also stream at least one game on Christmas Day in 2025 and 2026 as part of the exclusive three-season agreement.

MLB roundup: Phillies' Aaron Nola blanks Mets

Aaron Nola retired the first 15 batters he faced on his way to a dominant four-hitter, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-0 win over the host New York Mets on Tuesday. The Phillies won for the 22nd time in 27 games and became the first team in the majors to reach 30 victories this season. Nola (5-2) struck out eight and walked none en route to his sixth career complete game. Alec Bohm drove in two runs.

Sports leagues question whether broadcaster Diamond can survive without Comcast

Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association said on Wednesday that bankrupt broadcaster Diamond Sports may not survive without a new deal with cable distributor Comcast. The sports leagues told a bankruptcy judge at a court hearing in Houston that they need more information about a negotiating impasse that caused Diamond's Bally Sports-branded channels to be pulled from Comcast at the start of May, with baseball season underway and the NBA and NHL in the midst of postseason playoffs.

Golf-Despite divorce McIlroy focused on ending 10-year major drought at PGA

Despite turmoil in his private life, Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday his game is in great shape heading into this week's PGA Championship and he is focused on ending his 10-year major drought. McIlroy's press conference began with a warning that the world number two would not be answering questions related to his shock announcement on Tuesday that he was ending his seven-year marriage and had filed for divorce.

