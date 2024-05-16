Left Menu

Amateur Avani and Tvesa best Indians at tied 17th

Amateur Avani and Tvesa best Indians at tied 17th

PTI | Brandenburg | Updated: 16-05-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 22:03 IST
Amateur Avani and Tvesa best Indians at tied 17th
  • Country:
  • Germany

Pranavi Urs landed two eagles in a space of four holes but finished with a triple bogey for a round of 74 on the opening day of the Amundi German Masters on the Ladies European Tour.

Indian golfers had mixed luck in the opening round as the 21-year-old Mysuru golfer, Pranavi, playing her first year on the LET, was tied-third at one stage at 2-under but finally finished 2-over 74 and was tied-42nd.

Amateur Avani Prashanth and seasoned Tvesa Malik, trying to get back to the LET, shot even par 72 each to be tied 17th and the best Indians on a difficult first day.

The leader was local Patricia Isabel Schmidt, who carded 4-under with six birdies and a double bogey in her 68. Also, at 4-under was Swedish amateur Meja Ortengren, who still had four holes to play.

They were followed by Austrian Emma Spitz (69), who had seven birdies and four bogeys.

Among the other Indians, Diksha Dagar (74) was also T-42 and tied with Pranavi.

Amandeep Drall, making her first start on LET this season, and Vani Kapoor, were also 2-over but were yet to finish their first round.

Vani had three more holes to play, and Amandeep had four to go.

Sneha Singh was 3-over with three more holes to play.

Pranavi, a former Order of Merit winner on Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, had a strange round as she began on the tenth with bogeys on the 10th and the 11th, but she then eagled the Par-5 12th and the Par-5 16th.

A dropped shot on 17th meant she turned in 1-under 35.

After five pars from the first to the fifth, she birdied the sixth to go 2-under but dropped a shot on the seventh and then had a crippling triple bogey on the Par-4 ninth, her closing hole.

Diksha, who was tied-third at the event last year, had two birdies against four bogeys for her 74.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024