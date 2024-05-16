"Seemed no one was up for a fight....": Shane Watson on RR's defeat to PBKS

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson said that Rajasthan Royals showed no fight during their loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game and said that it is not the time for the franchise to be "flat" but rather get some good performances under their belt and get some confidence ahead of the playoffs. Despite qualifying for playoffs, Rajasthan Royals (RR) continued a downward spiral in momentum as a fine bowling performance by Punjab Kings (PBKS) and a fighting half-century by skipper Sam Curran handed them a five-wicket loss at Guwahati on Wednesday in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match. RR lost their fourth match in a row and are second with eight wins and five losses, giving them 16 points. PBKS is in ninth spot with five wins, eight losses and 10 points.

Speaking to JioCinema after the game, Watson said that he was surprised how RR started off their season really well and peaked right in the start and middle of the tournament with no weaknesses in the team. He said that the team has lost momentum and nobody was up for a fight against Punjab. "I have been very surprised with how the Rajasthan Royals have taken off. They were flying high with no weaknesses in their team. They were able to just mix and match when they really needed to. They have certainly lost momentum and tonight, it seemed no one was up for the fight. Sanju Samson is the captain, he is willing everyone to be up for the fight. Avesh Khan, Riyan Parag did a job, but outside of them, everyone looked flat. This is not the time to be flat. They need to get a few good performances under them and build their confidence to hit the playoffs flying. They are going in the other direction. For the Rajasthan Royals fans and players, that's not what they want," he said.

Notably, Watson himself played for Rajasthan Royals from 2008-15 and was a part of the title-winning team in the inaugural season back in 2008. In 78 matches for RR, he scored 2,372 runs at an average of 36.49 with a strike rate of 141.27, with two centuries and 14 fifties. His best score was 104*. He also took 61 wickets for the team. Coming to the match, Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first. RR lost their wickets regularly. Knocks from Riyan Parag (48) and Ravichandran Ashwin (28) took RR to 144/9 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Sam Curran (2/24), Rahul Chahar (2/26) and Harshal Patel (2/28) were among the top bowlers for PBKS. In the run-chase, PBKS was 48/4 at one point, but half-century from skipper Sam Curran (63*) helped the team secure a five-wicket win with seven balls left. Avesh Khan (2/26) was the top bowler for RR. (ANI)

