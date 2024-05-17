Golf-Scheffler detained by police outside PGA Championship - report

World number one Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police for an incident unrelated to an accident that caused a delay to the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday, ESPN reported.

According to the ESPN report, Scheffler was detained in handcuffs after a misunderstanding of traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into the entrance at Valhalla ahead of the second round. The ESPN report also said a police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler's car and then the Masters champion stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla.

According to the report, the police officer then yelled at Scheffler to get out of the car, and when he did shoved the golfer against the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs. A video posted online that was not verified by Reuters shows one police officer leading Scheffler to a police car while another says to a camera: "Right now, he's going to jail, he's going to jail and there ain't nothing you can do about it. Period."

The start of the second round, which was supposed to begin at 7:15 a.m. ET (1115 GMT) had already been delayed after what tournament officials described as a "serious accident near the course." ESPN, citing a spokesperson from the Louisville Metro Police Department, said a shuttle bus struck and killed a pedestrian outside Valhalla.

Scheffler, who is five shots back of overnight leader Xander Schauffele, was scheduled to tee off in his second round at 8:48 am ET (1248 GMT).

