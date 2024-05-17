IPL 2024: A look at how Royal Challengers Bengaluru can still qualify for playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a crucial Indian Premier League 2024 encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Let's take a look at how the Faf-Du Plessis-led side can qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league. RCB is coming into the match with five wins on the trot after losing seven of the first eight matches this season but have a great chance to make the IPL playoffs for the ninth time.

On the other hand, defending champions CSK have been more consistent throughout the season and are better placed to make their 13th playoff appearance. The five-time champions beat RCB in the season's first clash by six wickets. Chennai Super Kings are fourth on the points table with 14 points from 13 matches while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at sixth with 12 points from as many games. CSK also have a better net run rate of 0.528 than RCB's 0.387.

To replace the Super Kings in the top four, RCB needs to win the match by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200. Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs if they win the match, regardless of the margin of victory.

The RCB vs CSK match will also see this season's two top run scorers go head-to-head on Saturday. RCB's Virat Kohli leads the race for Orange Cap with 661 runs while CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took over the team's captaincy from former Indian T20 captain MS Dhoni this season, is second with a tally of 583.

Tushar Deshpande (16 wickets) and Yash Dayal (13 wickets) have been top wicket-takers for CSK and RCB, respectively. (ANI)

